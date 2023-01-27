Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.24 million and $611,276.81 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00199851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00074478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,920,934 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

