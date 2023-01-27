Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €17.74 ($19.28) and last traded at €17.92 ($19.48). 5,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.96 ($19.52).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

Koenig & Bauer Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.24. The stock has a market cap of $296.12 million and a P/E ratio of 20.84.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.