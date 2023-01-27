KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Update

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,400 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the December 31st total of 126,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 420,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KNOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 251,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,654. The firm has a market cap of $192.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

