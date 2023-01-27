Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.25 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

