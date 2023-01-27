KlayUniverse (KUT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $737.68 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04183857 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $727.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

