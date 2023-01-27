KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.52-$5.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion. KLA also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.52-5.92 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $21.47 on Friday, reaching $407.29. 1,222,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,865. KLA has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.36.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in KLA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

