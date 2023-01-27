KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $4.52-$5.92 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $4.52-5.92 EPS.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $20.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.31. The stock had a trading volume of 783,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.72 and its 200 day moving average is $357.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

