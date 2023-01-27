Kkr Credit Income Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KKC)

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Monday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
