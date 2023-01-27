Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,050 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. 1,390,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,421,959. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.