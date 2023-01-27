Kin (KIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $388,492.30

Kin (KIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and $388,492.30 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002584 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00401876 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,492.14 or 0.28206271 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00587227 BTC.
About Kin
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,177,205,856,150 tokens. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.