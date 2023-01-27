Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.74-$5.97 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.04. The company had a trading volume of 154,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day moving average is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

