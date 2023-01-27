Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.74-$5.97 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $128.57. The stock had a trading volume of 471,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,856. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

