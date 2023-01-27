Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.74-$5.97 EPS.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $128.57. The stock had a trading volume of 471,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,856. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.75.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
