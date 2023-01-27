Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Kidoz Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

About Kidoz

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

