KeyCorp Weighs in on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average is $168.66. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

