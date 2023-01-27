KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KEY. DA Davidson assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

