KeyCorp Comments on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 44,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.