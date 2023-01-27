Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 331.7% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Keppel Price Performance

OTCMKTS KPELY remained flat at $11.23 during trading hours on Thursday. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889. Keppel has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

