Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $227,388.72.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32.

On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,813. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $156.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

