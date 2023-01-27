Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $9.13 on Friday. Kearny Financial has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $616.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

