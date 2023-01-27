Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 349.5% in January

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,800 shares, a growth of 349.5% from the December 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 211,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,205. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

