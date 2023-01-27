Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $539.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,086,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

