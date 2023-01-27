Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Karooooo Price Performance
Shares of Karooooo stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $539.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.30.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
