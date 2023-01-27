K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Down 5.9%

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 65,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

K2 Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

K2 Gold Company Profile

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. It also holds interest in The Wels property comprising 350 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 7200 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon.

