JUST (JST) Achieves Market Cap of $248.64 Million

JUST (JST) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, JUST has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $248.64 million and approximately $298.15 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002608 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00402284 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,594.14 or 0.28237365 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00581351 BTC.
JUST Token Profile
JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#.
