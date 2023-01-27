Jump Financial LLC Sells 2,028 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Dividend Announcement

Shares of STT opened at $90.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

