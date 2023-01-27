Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,881,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 38,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Generac by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Generac Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

