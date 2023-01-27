Jump Financial LLC Purchases 104,762 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.27. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.