Jump Financial LLC Makes New $5.86 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $228.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 914.31%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

