Jump Financial LLC Makes New $5.35 Million Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 167,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

