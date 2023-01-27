Jump Financial LLC Invests $6.64 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 155,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 54.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 457.2% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 98,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 161,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.94. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

