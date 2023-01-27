Jump Financial LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,707 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

