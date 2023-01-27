Jump Financial LLC Buys 409,124 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 1,577.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,124 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

