Jump Financial LLC Acquires 63,381 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,381 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

