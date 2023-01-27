Jump Financial LLC Acquires 42,041 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,041 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of SS&C Technologies worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,382,000 after buying an additional 1,772,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,180,000 after buying an additional 692,031 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,466,000 after acquiring an additional 720,803 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,205,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,231,000 after acquiring an additional 337,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.34 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

