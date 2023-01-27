JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $285.79

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.79 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.65). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 290.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 12,664 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £233.18 million and a P/E ratio of 501.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.12.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

