JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $50.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 38.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.
General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %
GE opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2,704.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.
