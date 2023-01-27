JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $50.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 38.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

GE opened at $81.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2,704.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

