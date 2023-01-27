JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $22.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.50. 63,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,586. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.