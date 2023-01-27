JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $28.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.09 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.