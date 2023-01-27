JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $26.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.61 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Czech National Bank raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

