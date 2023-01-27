JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $26.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.61 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.47.
Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group
In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Czech National Bank raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
