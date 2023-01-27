JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.50.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. Okta has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $203.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Okta will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,103 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

