Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.26. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 118,131 shares traded.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 55.15% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jones Soda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Soda Co. ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.