Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.26. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 118,131 shares traded.
Jones Soda Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.
Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 55.15% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.
About Jones Soda
Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.
