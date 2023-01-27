Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavor Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Endeavor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

EDR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

NYSE:EDR opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 508,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 52,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $299,501.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $1,033,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,820 shares of company stock worth $13,470,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

