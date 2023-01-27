Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) to Hold

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OROCF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allkem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allkem Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Allkem has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

