Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monro in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MNRO opened at $50.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Monro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 8.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Monro by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

