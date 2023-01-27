JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Down 40.2% in January

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 383.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JCDecaux to €21.00 ($22.83) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JCDecaux from €12.10 ($13.15) to €15.10 ($16.41) in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.28.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $22.56 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. JCDecaux has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $24.71.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment involves in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.