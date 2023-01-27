Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 376,856 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,856 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $41,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 30.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $926,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

