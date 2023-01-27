Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 25,353 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,353 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $115,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CB opened at $231.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.45. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.21.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

