Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 12,798 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.28% of AMETEK worth $73,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Price Performance

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.97. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $147.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

