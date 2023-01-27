Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,110 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $3,153,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yum China by 15.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 12.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.