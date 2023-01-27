Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $364.12 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 148,488 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 2.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $364,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.63.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $147.90 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

