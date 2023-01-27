Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $30.58 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,909 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Progressive stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $100.81 and a twelve month high of $136.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.79.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.